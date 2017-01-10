Buckle up Barrie!

Snow, blowing snow caused by gusting winds, then rain are in the forecast for today.

As of 8:40 a.m. today, Environment Canada had issued a weather advisory for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Orillia, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City and Washago.

In Barrie, the forecast is for about 10 centimetres of snow this morning, with winds gusting from 30 kilometres an hour to 60 km/h, with a high of 0 degrees Celsius.

And tonight it gets worse.

Snow and blowing snow, changing to periods of rain this evening and ending after midnight, then partly cloudy, with snowfall of another 2 cm.

The wind will be 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, then to 80 km/h this evening.

Temperatures will rise to +5 C this evening, then fall.

Wednesday's forecast is for mainly sunny weather, but increasing cloudiness near noon with a 60% chance of flurries or rain late in the afternoon. The wind will gust from 20 km/h to 40 km/h, a high of +1 C.

Tomorrow night with be cloudy with 60 % chance of rain or snow, the low +1 C.