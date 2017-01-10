Women battle at Adidas Cup

OSHAWA (STAFF) – The Georgian Grizzlies women's volleyball team competed in the Adidas Cup at Durham College in Oshawa on the weekend.

The Grizzlies opened round-robin action with a 2-0 win over the Conestoga Condors.

Georgian then lost a pair of tight matches, including 2-1 to Loyalist and 2-1 to Cambrian.

With their record, the Grizzlies narrowly missed a shot at a semifinal berth.

The Grizzlies, sitting in third place in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association standings with a 7-2 record, will start the second half of the OCAA season on Wednesday night when they host the Canadore Panthers (3-6, sixth place) in a 6 p.m. start at the Georgian Athletic Centre.

Men continue strong play at Niagara

WELLAND (STAFF) – The Georgian Grizzlies men's volleyball team competed in a tournament at Niagara College this past weekend, reaching the final.

The Grizzlies had a perfect record through round-robin play, including a 3-0 win over Fleming, St. Clair and an impressive comeback win over Niagara.

Georgian finished first in its pool and then moved on to face their East Division rivals, the Durham Lords, in the final. The Grizzlies, however, would finish second with a loss to the Lords.

Barrie native Adam Bielby was named a tournament all-star for Georgian.

The Grizzlies will now shift their focus back to Ontario Colleges Athletic Association play, following a perfect 9-0 record and first place in the division in the first half.

The Grizzlies host the Canadore Panthers (third, 6-3) on Wednesday night at the Georgian Athletic Centre in an 8 p.m. start.

Grizzles reach tournament semifinals

TORONTO (STAFF) – The Georgian Grizzlies men's basketball team competed in the George Brown Invitational Tournament this past weekend in Toronto.

The team had a great start, putting together an impressive performance to open the tournament against the Durham Lords.

The Grizzlies hit some clutch shots en route to an 87-79 win over their East Division rivals.

Anthony Meggo had a team-high 26 points, while Tyler Vanessen had 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

The Grizzlies then faced the Mohawk Mountaineers in the semifinals, but the Hamilton squad came out on top with a 104-73 win. Vanessen turned in a team-high 24 points in the loss.

The Grizzlies will now look ahead to the second half of the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association regular season with a pair of big games this weekend against the St. Lawrence-Kingston Vikings and the Loyalist Lancers, two teams they are chasing in the OCAA standings.

Georgian sits in eighth place in the East, one game back of a playoff berth.

Women reach consolation final

TORONTO (STAFF) – The Georgian Grizzlies women's basketball team battled their way to the consolation final at the Seneca Sting Classic tournament on the weekend.

The Grizzlies opened the tournament against the Mohawk Mountaineers, but fell 89-59 to a strong Mohawk offence. Veteran guard Keshia Jacques was named player of the game for the Grizzlies.

Georgian drew the early game on Saturday morning, lining up alongside the Lambton Lions. The Grizzlies pulled out a 60-59 win in a thrilling finish. Leah Bracken led the way and was named player of the game.

The victory over Lambton catapulted the Grizzlies into the consolation final where they'd meet a familiar foe in the George Brown Huskies.

A shorthanded Grizzlies team ran out of steam and dropped a 73-41 decision, with Katrina Kerekesch named player of the game for the Georgian side.

The Grizzlies have now faced the Huskies four times this season. George Brown has won both tournament games, while Georgian has won a pair of Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) regular-season games. The two teams meet again on Feb. 7 in Toronto.

Georgian, in the thick of a playoff race, continues its OCAA regular-season schedule this weekend with an East Division road swing against the St. Lawrence-Kingston Vikings and the Loyalist Lancers.

Roller derby boot camp

(STAFF) – The South Simcoe Rebel Rollers will hold their fresh meat meet-and-greet on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The club is looking for girls to join its 15-week winter boot camp to learn all of the skills needed to excel at the sport.

The upcoming meet-and-greet will held at ODAS Park in Orillia. It includes a free skate and information session, as well as a chance to meet current league members and ask questions.

For information, email southsimcoerebelrollers@gmail.com or visit www.rebelrollers.ca.