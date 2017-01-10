Just hours after shipping their captain to the Owen Sound Attack, the rebuilding Barrie Colts made a few other deals leading up to Tuesday's Ontario Hockey League trade deadline.

Rugged defenceman Cameron Lizotte was sent to the Western Conference's Erie Otters in exchange for a 10th-round pick in 2017 (Sault Ste. Marie's), a fifth-round pick in 2018 and a third-round pick in 2022.

Lizotte, a 19-year-old Sudbury-area native who was a second-round pick (25th overall) in 2013, was acquired by the Colts in January 2016 from the Peterborough Petes shortly before last season's trade deadline. In that deal, the Colts landed Lizotte and a fourth-round pick in 2016 for Brandon Prophet and Tyler Rollo.

Lizotte played in parts of two seasons with the Colts. In 57 regular-season games, he had nine assists and 79 penalty minutes as well as one assist in 15 playoff games during his first season with the Barrie club.

The Colts also made a deal with the Saginaw Spirit on Tuesday, picking up left-handed defenceman Robert Proner for a fifth-round pick (Erie's) in 2018.

The 17-year-old Oakville native has two goals and an assist in 23 games this season. The big blue-liner was selected in the second round (28th overall) of the 2015 OHL Priority Selection out of the Toronto Titans minor-midget organization.

On Monday night, the Colts also announced they had completed a trade with their division rivals, the Mississauga Steelheads, acquiring 19-year-old centre Jason Smith for a seventh-round pick in 2017.

The Brampton native, playing in his third season with the Steelheads, has two goals and five assists in 39 games this year.

Smith is expected to be in the Barrie lineup on Friday night in Kitchener against the Rangers.

On Monday, leading up to the trade deadline for overage players, the Colts also traded captain Cordell James to the Owen Sound Attack for a fourth-round pick in 2018.