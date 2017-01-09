Winter break fun at the Simcoe County Museum
Simcoe County Museum events programmer Shaughna Crew helps sisters Cloe Bessette, 11 and Amylia, 7, create tropical sand pictures during one of the many winter break activities held at the museum over the holidays. To learn more, visit www.museum.simcoe.ca.
