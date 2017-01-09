Your chance of getting a potentially life-saving kidney transplant varies greatly, depending on where you live in Ontario, according to research led by The Ottawa Hospital’s Dr. Greg Knoll.



Transplant rates across the province ranged from a low of 7.4 per cent of patients in one regional kidney care program, to a high of 31.4 per cent of patients in another, according to the study published in the American Journal of Transplantation on Monday. The research was based on data from between 2003 and 2013.



Researchers did not reveal which parts of the province have the lowest or the highest transplant rates, but an official with the Ontario Renal Network said he wants information about regional disparities made public.



The findings of transplant inequality even surprised Knoll, who is a senior scientist and head of the division of nephrology at The Ottawa Hospital as well as chair in clinical transplantation at the University of Ottawa.



“The degree of variability did surprise me,” he said.



Dr. Peter Blake, medical director of Ontario Renal Network, called the findings a “call to arms” to make sure access to transplants is equal across the province, where 11,000 people are on chronic dialysis.



More than 1,000 people are on waiting lists for a kidney transplant across the province, some waiting as long as seven years. About five per cent of people on kidney waiting lists die every year.



Changes have been put in place in Ontario since the data for the study was collected that have likely reduced the regional disparity, said Blake of the Renal Network and Ronnie Gavsie, president and chief executive officer of the Trillium Gift of Life Network.



Among other things, the way patients are evaluated and referred for kidney transplant has been standardized and some kidneys from deceased donors are shared across the province, rather than being used locally. In addition, kidney transplants from deceased donors are up in Ontario, with a record 600 being done last year. And there is a push for more living kidney donations, all of which should ease some of the waiting times and help improve equality of access, they said.



Research for the Ontario study was conducted after a study in the United States found wide variability in transplant rates there. Although the U.S. and Canada health-care systems are very different, Knoll noted that similar variation was seen across Ontario.



Research in the U.K., which has universal health care, found similar variability to the Canadian study, which could be explained, researchers said, by potentially different referral rates across regions, amount of education provided to potential recipients or staffing ratios when it came to health-care workers in kidney programs.



Ontario is divided into 27 regional renal programs. Researchers looked at transplant rates for patients across those programs. They have not released the regions connected with the data, but Knoll said easy access to a transplant centre doesn’t seem to be a major factor in how many kidney patients get transplants in a given region.



“Distance to transplant centre didn’t have an impact.”



There are adult kidney transplant centres in Ottawa, Kingston London, Hamilton and two in Toronto.



The difference in transplant rates across Ontario persisted when researchers looked only at patients who were most eligible to receive transplants, those between 18 and 50, who didn’t have a history of cancer, diabetes or heart disease.



For those patients, the transplant rate ranged from 32.5 per cent to 82.7 per cent across the province.



The study tracked 23,022 chronic dialysis patients, 46.1 per cent of whom died and 11.8 per cent of whom received a transplant. They were followed for as long as 11 years. Compared to undergoing regular dialysis, kidney transplants are associated with improved survival, better quality of life and lower health-care costs, but the demand for deceased donor kidneys outpaces supply.



In Ontario, kidney patients die every year while awaiting a transplant, and long waiting lists persist, all of which can make equal access to transplants a potentially life-or-death issue for some patients.



Kidney transplant rates vary among Canadian provinces, according to previous research. This is the first time that variability has been studied in Ontario.



According to the analysis, 15 of the 27 regional kidney-care programs performed kidney transplants at the expected Ontario rate. Six programs had transplant rates that were higher and six had lower than expected rates.



“If we can find out why these disparities exist, then we can help make the kidney transplant system more equitable for all patients,” Knoll said.

