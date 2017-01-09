Georgian College students will be at the leading edge of technology after a funding announcement Monday morning for a new facility at the Barrie campus.

The new $30-million Advanced Technology, Innovation and Research Centre is a collaboration between Georgian College and local industry that will see the two groups working together to innovate, diversify the economy and create new opportunities for the future.

The three-storey, 56,000-square-foot facility, which is expected to be open by the fall of next year, will be constructed adjacent to the Automotive Business School of Canada and will include research and commercial space for industry — including incubator and fabrication space — labs and classroom space for more than 800 degree and diploma students, labs for computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing and geographic information system labs as well as other facilities.

The federal and provincial governments are contributing to the centre as well Simcoe County and the City of Barrie.

“Creating good jobs in Barrie means having research and development happen here,” said Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman. “Our business community has been asking for engineering and related programs for years and we took a big step forward this morning.

“This catalytic project will support our local labour market needs, advance Barrie’s economic investment strategy for the creation of a vibrant start-up ecosystem to achieve greater economic diversity and enable greater industrial competitiveness as well as resiliency through increased access to research, technology and innovation infrastructure,” he added.

Georgian is introducing the first electrical engineering degree in central Ontario in partnership with Lakehead University. Students will graduate with both a diploma and a degree in four years.

In future years, the centre will allow for the growth of additional degree studies in mechanical, civil and software engineering, according to Georgian College president and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes.

“The new Advanced Technology, Innovation and Research Centre will be a game changer: an inspirational home for diploma and degree studies as well as a boost for our local economy,” she said. “This new building reinforces the idea that Georgian is a resource for business and industry.

"This innovation and research centre will be a catalyst for change and will help to build the future of our communities for decades to come,” she added.

Sustainable building construction and energy-efficient principles are incorporated throughout the new facility where students and industry partners will be exploring technology such as roof-top solar panels, automated building control systems, geothermal ground-source heating and cooling as well as LED lighting.

Almost $11 million in funding for the centre is coming from the federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

The provincial government is contributing $1.8 million in addition to a $5-million contribution from the County of Simcoe (the time frame of which was not available at press time) and $5 million from the City of Barrie over four years.

Georgian will work with the community and industry partners to secure additional funds through its Power of Education campaign.

