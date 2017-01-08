MOSCOW — For hundreds of Muscovites, the fact that the temperature had plunged to -27 C was no reason to avoid going for a group bicycle ride.

About 500 cyclists, many equipped with fur hats and other nonstandard gear, held a ride of about eight kilometres along the Moscow River on Sunday as the capital shivered through a fierce cold snap. Sunday was the last of Russia’s winter holiday period that stretches from New Year’s through Orthodox Christmas.

The roundtrip ride from a residential area to the Kremlin was the second annual iteration of a winter ride aimed at demonstrating that bicycles can be year-round transport. The popularity of cycling in Moscow has soared in recent years as city authorities improve paths for two-wheelers to navigate the notoriously traffic-choked city.