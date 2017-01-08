A man attacked a teen with a machete in downtown Barrie, Saturday.

Police report that a 17-year-old was confronted by two men outside the Johnson’s Residence, alternative-style bar at 34 Dunlop St., East shortly before 12:30 a.m.

The teenager suffered injuries to the back of his head and hand. He was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre where he received medical treatment and was later released.

Police believe the confrontation between two men and the victim started on Dunlop Street, East and moved into an alley beside the Johnson’s Residence bar.

The fight broke up when the second suspect assaulted the teen with a knife, which was described to police as a machete. The young man managed to flee from the pair, and nearby witnesses called police.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects. The first is described as a black, male, 18 to 20 years old, 6’0” to 6’2” in height with a thin build. He had dark braided hair of medium length, and was wearing a black toque with white writing or an emblem. He was armed with a knife.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 18 to 20 years old, 5'8" to 5'9" in height with a thin build and a short afro. He was wearing a grey hoodie and carrying a men’s cross-body Louis Vuitton satchel.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Det.-Const. Geertsema of the Barrie Police Investigative Services at (705)725-7025 ext. 2589, ageertsema@barriepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com