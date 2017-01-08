An act of caffeinated kindness will create a buzz across Ontario, Tuesday.

Ten privately-owned cafés are taking part in Common Kindness Day, a promotion to kick-start a friendly pay-it-forward event in each local coffee shop.

“We’re giving out 100 free coffees, but if you want to pay for yours, we’ll give someone else a free coffee,” Alana Corkery said.

Owner of the Barrie Bean Counter on Dunlop St. East, Corkery has signed on to the grassroots marketing campaign that’s being sponsored by an anonymous benefactor.

“It’s a pay-it-forward thing. I think it has a better personal impact,” she said.

Corkery bought the Barrie Bean Counter last May. The six-foot wide and 50-foot long shop is nestled between the Hair Shop and Mexicanos restaurant in downtown Barrie.

With comfortable wicker chairs and original oil paintings hanging on the walls, the Bean Counter sells regular and exotic coffees and teas, as well as an assortment of freshly-cooked pastries.

Customers usually come in for the Americano espresso blend, but Corkery says more people are asking for the new Avalanche Mocha, a peanut butter and marshmallow coffee that screams sugar rush on a cold January day.

Corkery said she agreed to take part in the Common Kindness Day promotion after receiving an email from the Pointman! PR company.

“It’s sort of a social experiment,” said Patrick McCauley of Pointman!

Each free coffee comes with a card reading ‘Today is Common Kindness Day and your morning brew has been paid for by the kindness of strangers. How nice! If you appreciate this small gesture, how about paying it forward? Dig deep and add a few or more dollars to the tab. Because the world could use a little extra kindness (and caffeine).’

McCauley said the unnamed sponsor founded the Common Kindness Day so people could show appreciation in the small acts of goodwill that happen every day and pay them forward to others in their community.

“Every time someone pays forward the coffee, it will continue to flow to the next person,” McCauley said.

Yet some coffee shops that aren’t taking part in the kindness event say it’s a regular occurrence at their stores throughout the year.

"A lot of times we have people come in with special needs or who are just hungry. And I buy them food or my kids (staff) use their tips towards it or a customer steps up,” said Nancy Willsey, co-owner at Apple Annie's Café in downtown Orillia said.

“We live in a generous town and we do this all year round, we don't need one designated day to pay it forward," she added.

Across Ontario, the other nine participating cafés include, The Quirky Carrot in Alexandria, the Brake Room in Belleville, the Grind in Cornwall, Boiling Over’s Coffee Vault in Lindsay, Grounded Coffee in Midland, Origin Trade Café in Ottawa, Coutts Coffee in Perth, Kyoto Coffee in Peterborough and 3 Steps Up Café in Whitby.

Customers at Midland's Grounded Coffee seemed enthused by the concept on Sunday and say they hope it proves to be successful.

“It's an amazing thing to do,” said Elyssa Allengame, a former Midland resident who now lives in Etobicoke. “It's great to have a local downtown business involved in helping people pay it forward. I really like the idea.”

Midland resident Blaise Robitaille agreed: “It's a very generous concept and definitely starts the new year in a positive way.”

For more information on Common Kindness Day visit the Barrie Bean Counter’s Facebook page.

Files by Andrew Philips and Mehreen Shahid Orillia Packet & Times

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1

Andzej Jakobczak and Dale Day enjoy a coffee at the Bean Counter Sunday afternoon. The Dunlop Street East coffee shop is one of 10 Ontario cafés taking part in a Common Kindness Day promotion offering free coffees Tuesday in hopes customers pay it forward. PHOTO: CHERYL BROWNE/BARRIE EXAMINER