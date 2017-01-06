"Extra Special For Your Family - Towers"

When the Tower's Department Store along with Food City opened on Oct. 18, 1967, families needed a car to get there.

It wasn't even within the Barrie city limits.

That didn't deter folks, as they were eager to experience this special new concept of one-stop shopping.

The complex also had a cafeteria and snack bar.

Food City employed a plastic-numbered basket system at checkout in which your basket was then placed on a conveyor to be loaded into your trunk by the staff at a drive-thru.

On July 1, 1984, the "Multi-Million Dollar Annexation" of 2,000 acres of Vespra Township, which included the Tower's store and Georgian Mall, then became part of Barrie.

By 1991, the last Tower's department store in Ontario had closed.

Today, if you wanted to shop at that same location, you would be in Walmart.

Sorry, but now you have to load your own bags into your trunk but you do get your loonie back for returning the cart.

The above 'Barrie Historical Moment' is brought to you by the Barrie Historical Archive (barriearchive.ca). More moments will follow looking back at the city's history.