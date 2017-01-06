Don't shy away from winter, embrace it.

While Simcoe County has long been known for its downhill and cross-country skiing opportunities, there are plenty of other ways to get outside and get some fresh air.

Many of those activities are also being explored by new Canadians experiencing the county's winter wonderland for the first time.

Kathryn Stephenson, manager of Tourism Simcoe County, said the county is a four-season destination and winter is very important in terms of economic impact.

"We are known for having the best skiing in Ontario and have had that for years and it draws a huge amount of people, but the fact we are developing new product is great," she said. "Local folks or visitors can enjoy different types of winter activities.

"People are looking for fun and exhilarating things to do in the winter and we’re developing new experiences in the region that go along with health and wellness."

Instead of taking to trails by walking, skiing or snowshoeing, there are other opportunities, Stephenson said.

"We have two skate trails now in Simcoe County. People can have a different kind of experience along a trail as opposed to a traditional trail so you can take in the sights," she said. "One of them is at Discovery Harbour in Penetanguishene, a two-kilometre skate trail along the shores of Penetanguishene and Georgian bays through unique and historical sites, which is absolutely beautiful.

"The other one we have is at Fern Resort just outside of Orillia in Ramara Township that is 1.5 kilometres long. They offer a breakfast and skate program."

Stephenson said the greatest percentage of visitors to Simcoe County are from the GTA.

Tourism Barrie executive director Kathleen Trainor said many new Canadians want to learn more about what the county offers in the winter.

"We see lots of visitors up from the GTA that are new Canadians and are coming up to enjoy our winter sports for the first time," she said. "The best activity for newcomers is snow tubing and snowshoeing because you really don't need any equipment or experience to participate in the activities and it's inexpensive.

"Many of the children of new Canadians are very eager and want to learn winter sports and participate in Canadian winter traditions," Trainor said. "They love to come up and ski and ice fish and take part in other outdoor activities. They are very interested in the winter activities we have to offer."

One of the more unique activities could be at Windrift Adventures, which offers dogsledding at facilities in Horseshoe Valley, a facility near Orillia and Moonstone.

Participants can help harness and hook up their team, enjoy the scenery, a hot lunch and learn about dogsledding.

Visit www.windriftkennel.ca to learn more.

How about peddling over the snow during a winter-time bike ride?

Stephenson said fat-biking — essentially mountain bikes equipped with oversized tires that allow for snow riding — has come along in the last couple of years at Hardwood Ski and Bike or Horseshoe Resort.

"Now cycling enthusiasts can bike all year long," she said.

Cyclists at Hardwood Ski and Bike, in Oro-Medonte Township, can bike on the facility's extensive set of trails that also accommodate cross-country skiers this time of year.

"People from all demographics are taking part in fat-biking. We draw local guests and guests from the GTA," said Louise Jackson, of Hardwood Ski and Bike. "It offers people another way to get outside and enjoy winter. So many people love riding a bike, why not ride it in the winter?"

Visit www.hardwoodskiandbike.ca to learn more.

Whether you're new to winter weather or not, snow kiting is another way to enjoy the snow, Trainor said.

"When Kempenfelt Bay freezes over it is the perfect spot to snow kite or knee board, which involves being pulled behind a snowmobile on a kneeboard or snowboard across the bay," she said.

Visit www.kitepassion.ca for more information.

Horseshoe Resort also has a way to get kids interested in snowmobiling, she added.

"Their new program, A Taste of Snowmobiling, is a mini-sled program for kids ages four to 10 and gives them a chance to try snowmobiling," Trainor said. "It includes a helmet and one half-hour lesson and a ride around the golf course."

Visit www.horseshoeresort.com to learn more.

To find out about winter activities across the county, visit the Tourism Simcoe County website at www.experience.simcoe.ca.

imcinroy@postmedia.com