Living next to Highway 400 has left Jean Knox with an innate sense of when early morning commuter traffic begins.

When she awoke to lights flashing in her living room window a week ago, she groggily looked at her watch and realized that 4:40 a.m., was too early for the highway to be so busy.

“That’s when I realized these lights were not on the highway, they were in the house,” Knox said.

Seated in her wheelchair in a temporary room at the Chartwell Barrington Retirement Residence, the 97-year-old long-time Barrie resident may well be hard of hearing, but her brain’s as sharp as it was a few years ago when she took the public school board to task for closing Barrie Central Collegiate.

Knox put the crossword puzzle she had been working on aside and spoke of the home invasion she experienced one week earlier.

“I did hear a sound, which I presumed was the back door breaking as they broke in. So I thought ‘they’re looking for money’ and I lay there and realized there wasn’t a cent in the house,” she said with a chuckle.

Knox said her shopping is now taken care of by personal support workers (PSWs) and that she hasn’t had cash in years.

After contracting polio when she was pregnant with her son Ian in 1953, Knox now suffers from post-polio syndrome and has been confined to a wheelchair for the past 30 years.

For no apparent reason, the two suspects sprayed maple syrup, cooking oil and peanut butter across her living room and kitchen, before heading down the hall to her bedroom, all the while squeezing ketchup into a thick pattern on the carpet.

“They were looking through my drawers, even my sewing machine – you know, where I keep all my millions of dollars – and I thought they’re going to be quite dissatisfied. They’re not going to find anything to steal,” she said.

The suspects squeezed maple syrup – not the expensive type, she was quick to point out – across her as she lay feigning sleep in her bed.

“I was trying to think of anybody who dislikes me this much, to come and spread all that food around, but I can’t think of anyone,” she said.

Det.-Const. Justin Fry said he doesn’t believe the home invasion was personal in nature.

“The investigation did not determine it was a targeted residence,” Frye said on Friday.

Knox said she believes the two youths, aged 16 and 17 who have been charged with break and enter, assault and mischief over $5,000 – if they’re found guilty of the charges – should be forced to speak with other teenagers about the ramifications of getting a police record as a teenager.

None of the allegations have yet been proved in court.

Her son Ian, sees it a bit differently.

“As young offenders, there’s a process they have to go through, but it’s not right to label it something as simple as vandalism. They frightened an old lady in her bed,” he said.

“If they want to become contributing members of society, I think their punishment should be balanced between correctional services and psychological treatment,” he said.

Frye said one youth has been released with very strict conditions and the second is awaiting a bail hearing.

Ian Knox said at least one member of their family will attend court on their mother’s behalf.

Knox will celebrate her 98th birthday at the Barrington on Sunday with friends and family.

And once the carpets have been repaired and replaced, she will move home after a new security alarm has been installed.

