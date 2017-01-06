Robots on the march to Barrie

On January 18 a robot invasion will begin, In Barrie at least as 25 competitive robotics teams from across Ontario will be coming to the Central Ontario VEX Robotics tournament, hosted at the East Bayfield Community Centre.

Sponsored by ARO Technologies, the County of Simcoe EDO and Invest Barrie, this event encourages students to pursue STEM learning (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

Students will compete with custom made machines in a game called Starstruck. The object is to launch soft cubes and stars over a fence onto your opponents side while preventing them from doing the same.

The event runs from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

“Our long term goal is to encourage growth in STEM opportunities for youth in Simcoe County. We would love to see VEX teams and FRC teams in every school. Right now we are working hard to grow community based teams and hope that these events will get kids excited about the possiblities. In 2014 we had only three competitive robotics teams in the entire county. This year we have 20. I hope next year we have 60.” says Gary Page, a mentor with Cybergnomes Robotics and organizer of the local VEX events.

The event is hosted by the Cybergirls Robotics team of Clearview Township and the Barrie Techno Tigers. The Cybergirls team is made up of young women (ages 11-13) with a passion for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) This will be their second year competing. Last year the girls managed to qualify for the Provincial Championships.

Two additional robotics competitions are being held in Simcoe County this year. On February 4th, younger students will take part in the VEX IQ challenge at the Creemore Legion in Creemore, ON. Students work cooperatively to score as many game pieces as possible and balance on a bridge.

On March 24-26, Georgian College will be hosting the FIRST Robotics Competition event “STEAMWorks”. Thirty five high school teams from across the province will bring their custom built 120 pound robots out to compete. In the FIRST Robotics event, students have just 45 days to design, prototype, build, program and test their custom 120 pound creations. Each robot represents many thousands of student work hours. CNC Machining, CAD, design, statistics and math, programming and welding are just a few of the skills students learn in the FIRST program. Simcoe Count’s own Cybergnomes Robotics team will be competing along side our newest rookie team the JavaWockies. The FRC event brings local industry leaders like Prodomax, Honda and Inventure together with the students building the robots.