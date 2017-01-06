Police evacuate nearby homes as precaution
Firefighters were called to a large fire on the 6th Line of Bradford-West Gwillimbury Friday morning. South Simcoe police evacuated nearby homes for precautionary reasons. Five new homes under construction, south of Line 6 and west of Simcoe Road., were destroyed by fire. PAUL NOVOSAD photo
Firefighters were called to a large fire on the 6th Line of Bradford-West Gwillimbury Friday morning.
South Simcoe police evacuated nearby homes for precautionary reasons.
Five new homes under construction, south of Line 6 and west of Simcoe Road., were destroyed by fire.