Event sees traffic boost

A regional tourism event's latest offering boasted higher attendance than previous years.

Sainte-Marie among the Hurons near Midland welcomed 15,129 visitors for First Light, a Christmas-style event that ran over three consecutive weekends last November and December.

The jump from 11,371 visitors in 2015, when it ran over two weekends, represented the highest attendance in the event's 17-year history.

But besides the attendance record, close to 9,000 pounds of non-perishable goods were collected for Salvation Army Family Services through community donations.

According to a media release, the event contributed nearly $1.25 million to the region's economy thanks to $371,000 spent at local restaurants and bars, $355,000 in recreation and entertainment expenses while visiting Simcoe County and $62,000 towards accommodation.

That figure was supported through the sale of more than 122 packages featuring accommodation, meals and admission to the event. As well, 24% of attendees indicated they travelled from more than 100 kilometres away and 61% noted they stayed in the community for two to four nights to attend First Light.

Sainte-Marie's sister site, Discovery Harbour, will soon be unveiling a new two-kilometre skate trail that will allow visitors to strap on the blades and glide through the Penetanguishene-based British military and naval establishment.