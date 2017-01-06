Barrie's finance committee chairman doesn't expect a proposed 3.76% property tax increase in 2017 to hold.

Ahead of Monday's budget talks, Coun. Michael Prowse said he thinks at least three-quarters of a point will be shaved off that total.

“I can't speak for council, but I believe it unlikely council will have an appetite for an any increase much beyond 3% - including the 1% capital levy - so we still have some heavy lifting yet to do,” he said.

Councillors have an agreed-upon cap to the tax increase of 2.25%, excluding the 1% levy for Barrie's dedicated infrastructure renewal fund, so a 3.25% hike could be the upper limit.

At this point, it's the tax-funded operating budget proposed by staff that would require a 3.76% tax increase.

That would hike taxes by $145 to $3,992 for the average city home assessed at $302,000. Last year property taxes on that home were $3,847.

Prowse said it's not unusual to begin the process with a higher number.

“While it is still very early in the budget process I believe, as in most years, that there will still be opportunities to further reduce the planned budget,” he said. “The challenge we face, as in all years, will also be the pressure to add things to the budget which can increase the budget.”

This 2017 budget has five building blocks – maintaining current service levels, managing city debt and reserves, service partners (Barrie police, County of Simcoe), new investment and services, and the 1% infrastructure fund.

It's to replace and rehabilitate Barrie's roads, bridges, buildings and other infrastructure, and this year that 1% equals $2.5 million.

“For my part I will certainly continue to support the capital levy, as it is a critical piece of our long-term financial planning strategy, to rebuild our infrastructure without breaking the financial backs of our taxpayers,” Prowse said.

This year's 2017 business and capital plan also includes a 2.5% increase in water rates and a 5% hike in sewer rates.

For the average Barrie home which uses 180 cubic meters of water a year, the estimated 2017 cost is $326, an $8 increase from last year's cost of $318.

The sewer rate hike means an estimated annual bill of $463 in 2017 for that average Barrie home, or a $22 increase from $441 last year.

As in all talks on the budget, which sets not only taxes but service levels, affordability is a key component.

Barrie's 2016 community survey of 1,000 residents in October showed that 32% of homeowners said they would like to see property taxes go down, even if it meant service levels dropped. Three years ago only 18% of homeowners surveyed said this.

“I do believe that the increase we have seen in polling data from our residents who are becoming increasingly receptive to service level decreases, instead of tax increases, needs to be recognized and should help to frame the context of our budget discussions,” Prowse said.

“Affordability has stopped being a catch-phrase; today it simply is reflective of the choices our taxpayers have to make every day - balancing what we want to do for our residents versus what we can afford to do for our residents.”

The survey did not ask which city services residents would rather do without, or at a diminished level, if their taxes were to decrease.

The survey also said 61% of those polled would minimize tax increases while maintaining service levels, and 7% would pay more tax to increase services.

But in 2013, 72% would keep tax increases to a minimum while maintaining city service levels, and 11% would pay more property tax to increase services.

This year's budget process begins Jan. 9 with an overview to councillors, followed by service partner presentations on Jan. 16, a staff report and councillors' deliberations on Feb. 6 and council approval Feb. 13 – although that schedule is subject to change.

