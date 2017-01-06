Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is recruiting for one position on its board of directors.

Recruitment is open to residents living or working in North Simcoe Muskoka who are interested in helping to guide RVH into the future.

“RVH is looking for a candidate who is strongly committed to the RVH vision, mission and values, has strong personal and professional integrity, and has experience in a governance role,” board chair Kirsten Parker said in a news release.

“RVH is a dynamic, growing health centre,” she added. “We also live in a time of fiscal constraint, combined with ongoing population growth and increasing demand for health-care services, so governance leadership can be both challenging and rewarding.”

Directors are accountable for the monitoring and oversight of the hospital’s performance goals, ensuring financial accountability, providing feedback and guidance to the CEO, and serve as a link between the health centre and the communities it serves.

Most board meetings are scheduled for late afternoons, approximately two times per month, as well as two days per year, orientation and board meeting preparation time.

In the event of meetings called on short notice, a flexible schedule for potential board members is an asset.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and reside or work in the North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) area.

Candidates are not eligible if they are an RVH employee, a member of the professional staff, an independent contractor for RVH or a family member of a person referenced.

To apply for the board of directors, cover letters and resumes should be emailed to Wendy Sallows at sallowsw@rvh.on.ca.

The successful candidate’s term would begin in June.