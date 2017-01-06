The Barrie Colts started off their weekend right.

Now, they're looking to finish it off in style.

After upsetting the Eastern Conference-leading Oshawa Generals 3-2 in overtime Thursday night, the Colts played the Steelheads in Mississauga Friday.

Barrie finishes off its weekend at home Saturday night against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, who entered Friday with a league-leading 58 points.

“Anyone can beat anyone in this league on any night,” said Colts goaltender Ruan Badenhorst. “We will make adjustments for them and (coaches) Dale Hawerchuk, Todd Miller and Mike Rosati are good at doing that.

“In a sense, we will change our gameplan to accommodate for the team we're playing, but we'll still be coming out with the attitude that we're going to win.”

The Greyhounds have been a force to be reckoned with all season, with overager Bobby MacIntyre having an incredible resurgence since his trade from Mississauga last year.

Former minor midget Colt Morgan Frost has worked his way onto the NHL draft radar, having averaged almost a point per game while seeing time in critical situations for Sault Ste. Marie.

What's been even more incredible about the Greyhounds run has been that they've essentially done it without the services of Blake Speers, who began the year with the New Jersey Devils and only played part of one game with Sault Ste. Marie before suffering a wrist injury.

Even when you take Speers out of that lineup, the Greyhounds are extremely dangerous.

But the Colts, buoyed by some recent victories, will feel confident in their ability to take them on.

“Those wins were huge for us,” Badenhorst said. “We've shown we can play with any team in this league.

“All we can do is go out there with an effort like (Thursday) and we'll give ourselves a chance to win a lot more games.”

There was a lot to like from the way Barrie began its weekend, when Cordell James scored an overtime winner just 32 seconds in to edge the Generals 3-2.

“We talked about it before the game, that we wanted to be the hardest-working team on the ice,” said Colts defenceman Kade Landry. “We felt that if we worked the hardest and won all of our battles, we had a good chance to win the hockey game.”

James was the hero after picking a rebound on Anthony Stefano's initial attempt and sliding it past Oshawa's Kyle Keyser and just over the goal line.

On Thursday, the Colts put all three of their overagers together in an attempt to showcase them and look for some offence.

Both were accomplished early in the first.

After a couple of dominating shifts, the trio passed the puck in a triangle, with James setting up Roy Radke to fire a shot over Keyser.

Just over a minute later, the second line took it from scalene to equilateral, as Lucas Chiodo and Zach Magwood, from opposite sides behind the net, sent the puck to one another before feeding Ben Hawerchuk directly in front of the goal.

His first attempt was stopped, but Hawerchuk stayed on the rebound and knocked it in to make it 2-0 Colts.

“We came out hard from the start of the game and we kept getting quality chances,” Badenhorst said. “When you do that, you're going to score goals.”

Barrie had a first period to be proud of, playing well with the puck and limiting Oshawa's opportunities.

But the Generals weren't a first-place team for no reason, and they clawed back to within one before the first period was out, after Eric Henderson batted a rebound out of mid-air and past Badenhorst.

Oshawa looked more the part of conference leaders in the second period, creating several waves of attack.

Mitchell Vande Sompel hit Domenic Commisso with a stretch pass, sending him in a step ahead of the defender, but Badenhorst followed the centre across to make the save.

“I thought he stood on his head all night,” Landry said. “He has that confidence about him.

“He's a smaller goalie, but he doesn't play like it, and he's quick,” Landry added. “We're confident when he's in the net.”

Oshawa put 14 shots on Badenhorst in the middle period, but the Tiny Township native has continued to get stronger with every game he's gotten into this season.

“I just feel more comfortable every period I'm out there, and I get more and more in the zone,” Badenhorst said. “I think it's starting to show as well.”

Barrie looked to try and add to its lead in the third, as Radke alone blasted five chances at Keyser from below the faceoff circles.

Oshawa would get a power play, and it tied the game on a goal that Badenhorst would like to have back.

Henderson took a low shot from well out that Commisso caught up to and poked forward.

The puck slipped through the legs of Badenhorst, who had moved his stick on the attempt, and in, tying the game at 2-2.

“I've got to take a little bit of responsibility for misreading it, but you can't let it get to you too much in the moment,” Badenhorst said. “You've got to battle back and stop the next one.”

That would be enough to send the game to overtime, which would only need 32 seconds before James slid the puck just over the goal line.

The officials had a lengthy review, but at the end, they'd determined that James did score, and Barrie's upset was complete.

“I was going off of Cordell's celebration and all of the fans behind the net,” Landry said. “We saw the ref signal goal, so we jumped off the bench and it was a pretty cool feeling.”

twitter.com/stephen_sweet