Special waste collection extended
ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES Bad weather and poor driving conditions, combined with high waste volumes over the holidays and double-up volumes from previous misses have been impacting waste collection services in the County of Simcoe. In an effort to catch up, collection crews will be out this Saturday to pick up waste, compost and recycling missed Wednesday in Oro-Medonte and Severn townships.
ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES
Bad weather and poor driving conditions, combined with high waste volumes over the holidays and double-up volumes from previous misses have been impacting waste collection services in the County of Simcoe. In an effort to catch up, collection crews will be out this Saturday to pick up waste, compost and recycling missed Wednesday in Oro-Medonte and Severn townships.