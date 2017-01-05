A Barrie man was arrested after things got physical with a Hock Shop employee Wednesday evening.

Just after 7:15 p.m., a man wearing a ski mask entered the Maple Avenue store and lunged at an employee, city police said.

The two grappled and another Hock Shop employee, who had been outside, heard the commotion and went inside. This employee tried to intervene and called 911.

The masked man fled on foot.

But when officers arrived, the police dog found a bag nearby which contained the jacket and gloves worn by the masked man.

Further police investigation determined the assault was not a robbery as well. The masked man and first Hock Shop employee knew each other.

Police went to Penetang Street and arrested a 35-year-old man. He is charged with assault and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit a crime.

The man was later released with a February court date in Barrie.