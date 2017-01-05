Barrie police are investigating a reported home invasion on Ferndale Drive South Tuesday evening.

Just after 8 p.m., the home's resident opened her door after its bell rang and a female pushed her way into the house, followed by two men who demanded drugs and money.

Police said they were looking for someone the resident didn't know.

The initial investigation leads police to believe the trio were looking for a male who lives in the home's basement.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police are looking for a black female, about 20 years old, 5'9” tall, with a thin build and wearing a grey toque, a dark hoodie, a dark three-quarters length jacket and dark jeans with multiple intentional tears.

The two men are both black and aged 25-40.

The first stands 5’6”- 5’8”, has a thin build and was wearing a dark toque, dark clothing and running shoes.

The second stands 6’ tall, has a medium build and was wearing a dark toque, dark clothing and running shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.