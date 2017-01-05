Chelsea Rebecca Alvarez’s friends say she was “brilliant.”

“A beautiful soul.”

The 24-year-old Waterloo native, who died in a hiking accident on New Year’s Day, had her whole life ahead of her; friends say she was thrilled when she told them she was moving to Italy with her fiance, Colin Behenna.

The former Barrie Colts captain had signed a professional hockey deal in early July to play for the Sterzing Broncos team based in northern Italy.

“They were really excited. It was the start of their life together,” said Cameron MacIntyre, the owner of the St. Louis Bar and Grill in Waterloo where Alvarez had worked as a server over the last five years until she and Behenna, 25, left for Italy in August.

Alvarez was hiking in a mountainous area in the South Tyrol region of northern Italy. Media reports say the Conestoga College grad slipped off a path and fell onto rocks in a valley below. She died instantly.

Behenna was a popular player with Colts fans and loved by his teammates during his OHL career in Barrie, and many were quick to offer their condolences via Twitter upon learning of the heartbreaking loss of Behenna’s fiancee.

“Today our thoughts and prayers are with our former captain, Colin Behenna, and the Alvarez family at this difficult time,” tweeted the Colts organization, which has also added No. 24 memorial decals to the players’ helmets .

Former Barrie teammate Chris Buonomo also expressed his sorrow via social media.

“Absolutely devastating news, thoughts and prayers with the Behenna and Alvarez families,” read the Buonomo tweet.

Former Colts play-by-play announcer Craig Ripley also took time to express his sorrow.

“My deepest condolences to former @OHLBarrieColts Captain @cbehenna91,” read the tweet. “Can’t even imagine.”

Colts fans also took time to offer their condolences.

“So sad. OMG,” tweeted longtime Barrie fan Christine Howard.

Behenna, who was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2007 OHL Priority Selection and played four seasons between 2008-12, scored 78 goals and amassed 217 points during 273 regular-season and playoff games in a Barrie uniform.

An excellent student, the crafty offensive player went on to attend the University of Waterloo in his hometown, where he starred for the Warriors for four years.

He wrapped up his university hockey career last year as the third all-time leading scorer in school history with 150 points in 109 games.

Last November, Behenna was one of eight athletes across Canada recognized as the Top Academic All-Canadians in 2015-16. The math and business student was also named to Waterloo’s President’s Academic Honour Roll and was named the university’s male athlete of the year.

Upon learning of the tragic death of Alvarez, his Italian team cancelled a game scheduled for Jan. 1 and noted that Behenna was travelling back to Canada with his fiancee’s family.

“She was just a wonderful, wonderful young lady,” MacIntyre said. “She was full of energy, brilliant, beautiful... everyone she touched around her, their life got better after meeting her.”

Behenna is much the same. He’s easily one of the most polite and respectful players this scribe has dealt with through the 20-plus years the franchise has been around.

So, it’s no wonder they found each other.

Such a tragic loss.

Prayers and thoughts go out to both the Alvarez and Behenna families. May they find strength through this difficult time.

Gene Pereira covers junior hockey for the Barrie Examiner.