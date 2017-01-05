SPRINGWATER TWP. – What Santa left behind is now leaving garbage collectors behind in their work.

Blaming the delayed pick-ups on poor weather, nasty driving conditions and high volumes of holiday waste, the Simcoe County garbage collectors have been struggling to keep up with their routes.

“These impacts have slowed collection crews down and in some cases, trucks have been pulled from routes for the safety of drivers and the public,” said Allan Greenwood, director of corporate communications, in a press release on Thursday.

The county will be implementing the following special waste collection schedule between Jan. 5 to 7:

Thurs., Jan. 5

• Collecting late into the evening in Bradford-West Gwillimbury, New Tecumseth and Innisfil.

Fri., Jan. 6

• Any missed areas in Bradford-West Gwillimbury, New Tecumseth and Innisfil.

• Normally scheduled routes in Clearview, Springwater and Adjala-Tosorontio.

Sat., Jan. 7

• Missed areas in Clearview, Springwater and Adjala-Tosorontio from Friday.

• Missed areas in Oro-Medonte and Township of Severn from Wednesday.

Collection crews will start as early as 7 a.m. and run until late evening.

The county says it hopes waste schedules will return to normal next week but adds that poor weather remains a constant throughout the winter, and if garbage pick-ups are missed, the regular process is for double collection the following week.

For waste collection alerts and notices, visit simcoe.ca/wasteschedule to register or follow us on Twitter @simcoecounty and @simcoecountyCS.

Waste collection notices are also posted on simcoe.ca.

Residents can also contact the Simcoe County call centre at 1-866-893-9300 or by email at info@simcoe.ca.