Mike Lewis returns to Barrie next week to kick off the first Seniors Serenade concert of 2017.

His alphabet of music has become a new year’s tradition.

He’s currently working on the ‘E’ list, song that starts with the letter ‘E’.

With more than 200 to choose from, the most difficult part for the pianist is narrowing it down.

He favours songs that are largely unknown, written by popular composers, but are for one reason or another largely overlooked.

“They’re all are wonderful songs,” said Lewis, adding the majority of the songs also have lyrics.

“I always like to pick half dozen tunes that I know everyone can identify with,” he added. “Elmer’s Tune, a lot of people would know, was a big hit for the Glenn Miller band.”

Other favourites include: Nat King Cole’s The End of a Beautiful Friendship; Embraceable You (Gershwin); East of the Sun, which was a big hit for everyone who recorded it; and Emily; among others.

Lewis, who lives on a 10-acre, treed property near Cookstown, was born in Philadelphia.

He grew up listening to songs from the Great American Song Book and he has continued to play them throughout his career.

He started out with classical music, studied it for 10 years and then learned how to play by ear with teacher who recognized his passion for modern classical composers and be-bop jazz.

He is also known as a jazz musician. He has performed with numerous groups over the years including a stint with the Glenn Miller Band.

A lifetime of music followed, touring with The Continentals in the late 1940s and ’50s, duos and solo performances in the U.S. and Canada until he was hired to play at a club in Winnipeg and stayed for seven years. It was also where he met his wife.

Lewis moved to the Toronto area in 1968 and then to the countryside of Cookstown in 1975.

He is semi-retired, but continues to play the occasional club, restaurant, concert and private party.

He is currently performing as a duo with Mitch Beube, a jazz and R&B musician who is well-known in Muskoka.

While music has been his full-time career, Lewis has been enjoying performing even more since he ‘retired’.

Sometimes, he even dreams about songs.

He says he also loves silence because that allows the creativity to flow.

He performs on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Grace United Church, located at 350 Grove St. E., beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Admission is free. Refreshments (tea and cookies) follow at 3:30 p.m. for $5.