'Charmed' set for TV reboot

Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano’s bewitching TV series Charmed is heading back to the small screen.

The team behind comedy series Jane the Virgin are developing a revamp, set in the mid-1970s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Charmed reboot will be connected to the original series, which followed the lives of magical witch sisters, played by Doherty, Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and Rose McGowan.

TV bosses at CBS attempted to revamp the show in 2013, but abandoned the project after McGowan accused them of “running out of ideas”.