Carleigh Aikins, back in Barrie for the holidays, has recruited some of her musical friends, for a new version of her successful Soundtracks: A Retrospective Guide to Travel, staged for the first time in 2013.

She has wanted to make it an annual event, but her travels as a vocalist with the Colorado-based band Paper Bird have her on the road, performing in Canada and the U.S.

Her travels with Bahamas and other groups, the musicians and songwriters she met along the way formed the theme of the first Soundtracks, but this concert, dubbed Soundtrack II: 24 Hour Renditions, is different.

“I wanted to do a different format. Last time, it was me curating a playlist of songs by artists I met while travelling, (performed) by my friends at home,” said Aikins, adding that learning all the songs and rehearsing turned out to be a time consuming venture.

“This time, because time is limited, I’m taking a different approach. We used to do these 24-hour plays with Talk Is Free Theatre years go. (TIFT artistic producer) Arkady (Spivak) would gather a bunch of playwrights, actors, tech people, we’d bring a prop ...”

One 24-hour marathon later, the show would go on.

Soundtrack II: 24 Hour Renditions is a musical version. It showcases some of the local songwriters and musicians that make up bands such as Indian Handcrafts, The Morals, and House Art Collective (now called House Art). Stonetrotter reunites for the evening and there are solo artists, too, including Evangeline Gentle and more.

They have pooled songs and formed six different groups or configurations of musician.

Each group drew two songs to learn and perform.

“For the songwriters, it’s an opportunity to experience their peers’ interpretation of their songs, and/or to workshop a song,” Aikins said. “As musicians, most people are used to adapting songs quickly.

“It’s a challenge, but also a skill to we have to hone,” she added. “This will be fun, spontaneous and bring back a tradition I used to have so much fun with.”

Brett Caswell, a local singer-songwriter who continues to perform on occasion with Aikins shares a co-hosting and MC role.

They will also lend a hand, voice or instrument to the groups that are performing throughout evening.

Aikins grew up in Barrie, and attended St. Peter’s Secondary School, did some training with the Strolling Youth Players.

Her interest in performing began with theatre, appearing in Sunshine Festival shows, then Talk Is Free Theatre (TIFT) productions in a variety of roles including director of education.

Music drew her, in part because all her friends were in rock bands.

In addition to performing with a number of local groups, such as Brett Caswell and the Marquis Rose, Aikins moved on to become a backing vocalist for Bahamas where she shared the stage with numerous artists from such as Robert Plant, Neil Young and Willie Nelson among others.

She has also worked solo with numerous artists, some of whom she continues to perform with today such as Dwayne Gretzky cover band and pop rock singer-songwriter Hannah Georgas, among others.

Aikins performed in Barrie last summer at Kempenfest with Paper Bird, a six-piece band she joined two and a half years ago. She also contributed to the group’s new self-titled album which was released last fall. She is one of three vocalists for the group and the only Canadian.

This year will see the band performing in major cities across the U.S.

Soundtrack II: 24 Hour Renditions unfolds on Sunday at the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts, located at 1 Dunlop St. W., beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25, available by at the box office, 705-792-1949 or 705-739-4228.