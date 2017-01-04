SEVERN TWP. - A Barrie man faces multiple charges after being stopped by an OPP Ride patrol last weekend.

The 48-year-old was stopped on Southorn Road on Dec. 31.

He has been charged with impaired driving and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system, police say.

The man is also charged with being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol content above zero, driving a vehicle without an approved ignition interlock device and being an class G1 driver without being accompanied by a qualified driver.

He was released with a court date later this month.