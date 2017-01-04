In everyone’s life, there are obstacles that may seem insurmountable.

But quitting is never an option and with determination and resilience, success will follow, according to former OPP commissioner Chris Lewis.

The Shanty Bay resident, who had a 36-year career in provincial policing, has written a book, Never Stop on a Hill, that details the many lessons he learned about leadership and teamwork.

All the proceeds from book sales will go to the Ontario Special Olympics, an organization that is near and dear to his heart.

“All my life I’ve been fascinated by effective leaders, and ineffective leaders, and the impact they have on personnel,” Lewis said. “Leadership is all about never giving up: doing the best for the people you lead and the people you serve.”

During his career - beginning in Kapuskasing and Smooth Rock Falls in northern Ontario and culminating as the leader of a 9,500-person organization – Lewis worked in a variety of different areas, including uniform and tactical operations, intelligence and major crimes units, while learning many lessons in leadership and teamwork.

But Never Stop on a Hill isn’t just about policing leadership, Lewis said, adding the same principles apply to all aspects of life, including areas of business and sports.

“When you put it all together, everybody says the same thing,” he said. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re young or old and what your role is in the organization, it’s about how people make you feel, how they treat you and inspiring you to be the best you can be.”

Writing the book confirmed what he has learned over the years, he added.

“What I took away was a validation of what I’ve always felt and how I always viewed leadership and practised leadership, and to find out that employees and leaders from various sectors feel exactly the same way,” Lewis said. “But what’s more important to me is that it inspires people to be better leaders, whether they are already leaders or not.”

The fact that the book is going to benefit Special Olympics makes it all the more poignant for Lewis, who sits on the Ontario Special Olympics board of directors.

His youngest brother is 49 and is a Special Olympics athlete from Sault. Ste. Marie with special needs.

“He’s a cross-country skier and as a result of that I got very involved with the torch run and was ultimately the torch run chairman for Ontario for a number of years,” Lewis said. “I dedicate the book to Special Olympic athletes and I talk about how they never give up. They’re always trying so hard.

“If you ever go to the opening ceremonies, you see the athletes come in and they are so excited to be participating. They don’t care if they win, they just want to try hard and do their best,” he said. “If that doesn’t change your perspective on life, then nothing will.”

The inspiration for the title of Never Stop on a Hill came from his daughter, who is a 2nd lieutenant in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“When she was a kid, we used to jog together and she used to always want to stop on hills and walk up,” Lewis said. “I always used to say, and it became quite a joke between us, ‘Never let the hill beat you. Don’t stop on the hill. Stop at the top and then you beat the hill.’

“Over time, I came to realize that much of life is never giving up when you reach a wall.”

Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood, who was one of many chiefs from across Canada interviewed by Lewis for his book, said she was honoured to be included.

“He has contributed to the Barrie Police Service by providing leadership seminars that were exciting, stimulating and practical,” she said. “When you listen to him speak and open up his book, you can draw something out of everything he says.

“When I look to policing and the Barrie Police Service, I see people who are attracted to the police industry as leaders. That’s why they wish to contribute to society and assist those who are less fortunate,” Greenwood said. “Whether you are a constable responding to emergency calls for service or one our civilian staff who work in records or communications, we have people leading in many different functions throughout our organization.

“As a leader, I feel that you’re not just responsible but accountable, and you really need to develop potential leaders. Instead of pushing people, you actually pull together.”

