'80s calling: PAPER VIEW

I’ve used this space a few times over the years to slag the cheesy sound of electronic drums heard on too many hits in the 1980s.

You’ll agree that’s a worthy endeavour if you’re a fan of the steady soulfulness of Al Jackson; the acrobatics of Neil Peart; the oomph of Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham; the sweet rolls of Ringo Starr; and the rhythmic mayhem of Keith Moon. Closer to home, I always enjoy it when Fred Grant Squares drummer Ian Black transforms a four-second song ending into its own extended rock opera.

But let’s back up.

A recent Allure.com article posted on my Facebook page a few days ago stated ”the ’80s will be the biggest trend for 2017, for better or worse.”

Sadly compelled to read it, I’m now obliged to tell you we’re talking a full-on, zeitgeist revisiting of that decade. Everything from fashion to music to TV, including a Hollywood resuscitation of Dynasty, is on its way back. (If you’re reading this and you’re one of the founding members of the band Loverboy, please don’t get any ideas.)

There is, of course, some subjectivity here. For instance, you may be glad about the opportunity to join a dance floor jammed with folks who get off on the fact everybody’s Working For The Weekend. Big, frizzy hair and eight pounds of makeup may be your idea of what makes a woman beautiful. Whatever.

The pressing need to fill this screen with 600 or so words before deadline isn’t so subjective. With that in mind, here’s my random list of good and bad things about the 1980s.

Good: The Friday and Saturday nights spent at Ruanne’s Niteclub in downtown Barrie. Joe Iacobaccio, who ran the joint, made it a point to hire top-flight R&B bands from Toronto. Spacious stage and excellent sound elevated this town’s nightclub scene for many years. Even if you weren’t a fan of this genre of music, most weekends at Ruanne’s were an event.

Bad: Miami Vice fashion for guys. Pretty darned funny when you think about it now. If you were born any time after 1985 and you have no idea what Miami Vice is, let’s just say there was this guy called Don Johnson and he used to wear sunglasses all the time because his pastel-spewing suit jackets tended to cause blindness.

Good: The fresh urgency of Dublin’s U2. They started in 1976, but it was in the ’80s that they, in my opinion, peaked, especially with In God’s Country off The Joshua Tree album.

Bad: The Toronto Maple Leafs. Another decade, one foot after the other in that long trek through the desert. (Attention, all students of irony: our saviour, Auston Matthews, is from Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Good: 20 Minute Workout on City TV. Indeed, an inspired piece of programming.

Good, but with an important proviso: Hacky-sack. A few bored college kids kicking a bean bag around is cool. When millions of ‘em rode the trend, the artistry of it suddenly went out the window.

Bad but with, again, an important proviso: Break-dancing. Watching this phenomenon 35 years ago wasn’t my idea of a good time. Watching my nephew John-Paul do it these days is darned hilarious.

Bad, but oh-so funny: The mullet. Thank you Billy Ray Cyrus for inadvertently spawning such gems as Kentucky Waterfall, and business in the front, party in the back.

The list could go on. Suffice to say, if we need to hustle back to the ’80s for culture, we still haven’t found what we’re looking for.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.