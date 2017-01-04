Crime Stoppers celebrates 30th anniversary

A regional crime-fighting tool celebrating its 30th anniversary shows no signs of letting up.

Crime Stoppers of Simcoe-Dufferin-Muskoka continues to effectively help police while allowing its users to remain anonymous, according to the organization's police co-ordinator Chris Lewis.

While addressing statistics highlighting the year just passed, Lewis said Crime Stoppers has seen changes since its inception in 1987 relating to how area residents can report incidents or crimes they believe may be occurring without fear of being identified.

Last year, the program received 1,801 new tips and 2,564 follow-up tips via conventional phone lines and the Internet (web and mobile text tips) compared to 2,035 new tips and 2,722 follow-up tips in 2015.

Those tips allowed regional police forces to clear 283 cases, which resulted in 183 arrests and 397 charges being laid for a variety of offences including Criminal Code, Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Highway Traffic Act citations.

By comparison, tips helped area police clear 166 cases, resulting in 137 arrests and 520 charges being laid in 2015.

"We're clearing more with fewer tips," Lewis said, noting a single tip can sometimes lead to more than one arrest.

As well, tipster information helped police recover close to $1.15 million worth of property and illicit drugs last year, bringing the total pot to more than $77 million since the program's regional inception.

Lewis said Crime Stoppers keeps benefiting from a strong relationship with its media partners and its use of social media platforms.

"Crime has become more sophisticated," Lewis said. "We have a good buy-in from police. They recognize the value of the program."

Besides helping police, tipsters also received more than $22,000 in reward cash last year -- a pot of money that's approved on a case-by-case basis by the regional organization's volunteer board of directors. Since 1987, that figure comes in at more than $344,000.

But Lewis said the money is secondary since many people call solely because they want to live in a safer community, but want to remain anonymous and not become part of the legal process.

"Most people do it for the right reasons," he said. "They're not doing it for the reward."

As well, Lewis said, the organization relies heavily on volunteers to ensure the program's overall success by helping with various ventures including fundraising.

"We're always looking for volunteers," he added.

Crime Stoppers does not record phone calls or subscribe to call display. Anyone with information about a crime can call (800) 222-8477 or go to tipsubmit.com to send a tip online.

For more information about the program or learn about volunteering opportunities, visit crimestopperssdm.com or call (705) 726-2237.