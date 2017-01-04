Compensation needs intervention: POV

It isn’t that Georgian College’s president could earn a salary of $400,000.

Or that its vice-presidents and other top people could take home $273,000 annually.

Or even that these would be relatively hefty pay raises.

It’s that the Ontario government is allowing this to happen.

There’s a new provincial framework for determining executive compensation in Ontario colleges, universities, hospitals and other public-sector agencies. These institutions are required to take a certain approach when figuring out salaries for their executives.

It includes, in the case of colleges, comparisons to the same positions at other colleges, establishing a maximum salary and the percentage of that pay which could be at risk, based on annual performance.

Georgian has established a draft executive compensation plan based on this approach – which is what the province can mandate, since it funds the college.

And the reason Ontario’s government has established this framework for determining executive compensation?

Because the citizens of this province, and its voters, are fed up with public sector employees earning large, six-figure salaries paid with public money.

Our money, from our taxes.

Every March, when the Sunshine List is released, there’s a salary or 10 that enrages many Ontario residents. Even though the annual disclosure of public-sector salaries of those earning more than $100,000 has been happening for 20 years.

News that Canada’s highest-paid CEOs would earn more, by noon of Jan. 3, than the average working person’s income for all of 2017 also upset people. And this is private money, not public funds.

It’s not that Ontarians have a problem with college, university and hospital presidents and CEOs earning substantial salaries. They’re at, or near, the top of the public-sector food chain.

But $400,000 or $500,000 or $600,000 grates most people.

And it’s the province’s responsibility to make sure this doesn’t happen, which is what Ontario residents thought executive compensation programs were designed to do.

Georgian has explained its compensation plan, in part, by its need to compete for top people, to ensure the college is well-run, so that students get the best education possible.

But the college is also accepting feedback on the plan until Jan. 14, before it makes a final decision.

The province should be giving Ontario colleges a not-so-gentle nudge in a downward direction on its executive compensation plans.