Roll up your sleeves and give.

There is always a need for blood donations and regardless of what Mother Nature throws at us, that need never ends, according to Elaine St. Pierre, territory manager for Canadian Blood Services in Barrie, York, Simcoe and Muskoka.

“Winter has come with a vengeance. This year it’s been horrible everywhere and we’ve had a number of impacts in my territory and across the country,” she said, adding poor driving conditions can contribute to depleted donations and increased need.

“The weather will impact things like accidents on the road. Car crashes are one of the greatest needs for blood,” St. Pierre said. “Someone in a car accident could potentially use 50 units of blood. That’s 50 people stepping up once and rolling up their sleeves, and it could be gone like that just to save one person.

“The road conditions can certainly deter people from coming (to donate blood) and if people are off the roads, they’re not coming in to donate, so our attendance can take a dip and at the same time, demand can go up because of the weather,” she added. “We thank people for making the commitment and encourage them to keep their appointments to donate but we’re always looking at the weather conditions. In December we had calls from donors saying they pulling over to the side of the road to wait out the weather.”

Because of December’s wintery weather, donations were down, St. Pierre said.

“In all, by the time I reached Christmas, I was staring down a deficit of about 86 units of blood,” she said. “That 86 units could help about eight people through leukemia treatment for a week. It certainly adds up.”

All blood types are needed but one in particular is in particular demand, she added.

“While we would like to maintain between five and eight days of inventory of all blood types, that is not the case for the big four: O positive (about 40% of the population), O negative, A positive(about 30%) and A negative,” St. Pierre said. “The type that I would call the VIP donor or universal donor is the O negative. It’s very uncommon. Only 7% of the population has that.

“Anyone can receive O negative blood. That’s always the one we’re begging for in emergency situations and what hospitals reach for when time is of the essence.”

Canadian Blood Services out of Toronto only has three or four days of inventory of O negative right now, St. Pierre said.

Dr. Russell Price, laboratory director of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, said the Barrie hospital transfuses about 400 units of blood every month.

“The need is always there,” He said. “We use blood transfusions to support treatments for our cancer patients. Our full-service cancer treatment centre program has expanded so the demand for transfusions has increased steadily over the years.

“We also use blood transfusions to support the surgical services, the emergency room and our intensive care unit for blood loss from trauma.

“We rely on ongoing donations to support the transfusion needs that we have at the hospital. The challenge for us is the donations tend to be down at times of the year like this,” Price added. “We simply could not operate the hospital without the supply of blood donors.

St. Pierre said a total of 100,000 new donors are needed before the end of March to maintain the national blood supply and that since April, 2016, 45,000 new donors have come forward.

“Another 55,000 are still needed in the next five months,” she said. “There is an even greater need for new donors because of new iron eligibility guidelines introduced recently to promote the health and wellness of blood donors.

“As a result of these new eligibility guidelines, some donors won’t be able to donate as frequently so we need new donors to step forward and take their place.”

To learn more about donating blood, visit www.blood.ca/Donate.

