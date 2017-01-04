INNISFIL – A Barrie woman faces assault and sexual assault charges after police were called to a rural home here Tuesday night.

South Simcoe police investigating a domestic incident just before 10:30 p.m. learned that a man and a woman were involved in a dispute.

She grabbed his phone to check his text messages; police say a man was assaulted when he took the phone back.

While investigating this incident, police were told that on a December evening, a man awoke to find a woman in his bed and that he was sexually assaulted.

A 59-year-old woman was arrested and charged.

She must avoid a man while awaiting a court date later this month.

The man was not injured, police said.