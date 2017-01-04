Security alarms which cry wolf just got costlier in Barrie.

Effective Jan. 1, 2017, the fee for a false alarm is $180, and $120 for a cancelled alarm – with homeowners getting one warning, but not businesses.

Under the previous policy, both business and residential property owners were given a warning notice, then fees of $100, $200 and $300 were charged, followed by a suspension of immediate police response.

Const. Nicole Rodgers said the false alarm response policy needed updating.

“The (police) service’s previous policy was written many years ago and amended throughout the years,” she said. “However, with the natural growth of our city as well as more businesses and residents using alarm systems, our volume of calls we respond to have increased substantially.”

Typically city police send two cars to a security alarm, and the majority of false alarms come from businesses.

A false alarm is a call police have gone to, but have determined the alarm is false and was caused by anything other than a criminal offence, a fire or medical emergency.

User error, faulty equipment and pets are the most common causes of false alarms.

It's the attending officer's decision whether the alarm is false.

A cancelled alarm is any service request for an activated alarm which has been cancelled, but police are already responding – even if an officer is not yet on scene.

Due to the escalating number of false alarms city police were responding to, a false alarm policy was last updated in 2013 - after being changed in 2010 and in 1997.

Responding to false alarms delays police officers from other calls, and does have a cost.

This policy intends to place the onus on the alarm owner to ensure systems operate efficiently.

The cost recovery fee is to help reduce false alarm dispatches to front-line Barrie officers, and pass the cost along to those using alarm systems – instead of all property owners.

The new policy also provides better service, despite its lack of forgiveness to false alarms.

“We wanted to ensure we were able respond to repeat alarm calls in the case there was entry,” Rodgers said, “where the last policy would have repeat false alarm locations suspended, often meaning police did not attend or would arrive long after an incident if one had occurred.”

Once there was a suspension, police would send the information to officers on patrol – and they would go, if possible.

For both false and cancelled alarms, an invoice will be issued and is to be paid in full within 30 days. Outstanding fees are subject to finance charges, or interest, and can be added to property taxes or even sent to a collection agency.

The first false or cancelled alarms for residential property owners will be forgiven, but a a letter cautioning future false alarms will be sent.

After this one break, the new fees kick in.

bbruton@postmedia.com