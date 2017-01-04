As he sat in the visitor’s dressing room at TD Place in Ottawa getting ready to play last Friday, Matt Brassard says the moment caught up to him.

It was his first game with Oshawa after being traded the day before by the Barrie Colts and the first time he’d sport a Generals jersey.

“It was the first time I’ve ever put anything on other than a Colts jersey since I was six years old,” said the 18-year Barrie native. “It was a little different.”

Brassard had grown up sporting the Colts logo in minor hockey all these years and then had a dream come true when he was drafted into the Ontario Hockey League by his hometown team.

“Growing up in Barrie, watching the Colts and being able to put the Colts jersey on for the OHL was a pretty special feeling, and I’m definitely never going to forget about that,” said Brassard, who will return to Barrie on Thursday night when he and the Oshawa Generals pay a visit to the Barrie Molson Centre.

For the first time, the six-foot-two, 200-pound defenceman will be coming into the BMC as a member of the visiting team.

“Yeah, it’ll be just a little bit different,” admitted Brassard. “It’ll be the first time I’ve been in that away dressing room at the rink and I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to playing against Barrie on Thursday and playing the guys I’ve played with this year and last year.

“It should be fun, but obviously it’s all business,” he added. “We’re not going to have too much fun on the ice, it’s just focusing on the game and right now giving the Generals the best chance to win.”

It’ll be just a week since Brassard was dealt to Oshawa for a second-round pick in 2017 (originally Kingston’s), a third-round pick in 2020 (originally Sarnia’s) and a conditional third-round pick in 2020.

So much has happened so quickly and here he is already back in Barrie.

“Just knowing all the fans there,” Brassard said of how special it is to return. “They were great in Barrie, and all the guys in the room and all the coaches. It’s definitely going to be different, but I’m really excited.”

The trade came as a surprise to Brassard.

With the Colts, the OHL’s youngest team and sitting last overall, expectations were a rebuilding Barrie club would look to the future and move its older veterans.

With a depth of young defenders and a need to restock their draft table, the Colts felt they could part with Brassard.

He was awoken that morning by a call from Colts general manager Jason Ford asking him to come to the rink.

“Obviously it was a little unexpected, but I’m excited to join the Generals and I can’t thank Barrie enough for what they did for me,” said Brassard, who was Barrie’s fourth-round pick (77th overall) in 2014. “I really enjoyed my time here, playing in my hometown.

“It’s a very good organization here and I can’t thank the staff and management enough,” he added.

The second-year defender had five goals and 10 assists in 29 games with Barrie this season and is among the league leaders in shots on goal with 110.

He joins a Generals team that leads the Eastern Conference standings and has the makings of a club that can go deep into this year’s playoffs.

He met with Generals GM Roger Hunt and the coaching staff, led by head coach Bob Jones, and is excited with what he heard and how they felt he could help the team.

“At this point, I’m still getting my feet wet with this organization and still getting to know everyone,” said Brassard, who has an assist in two games with the Generals. “I’m just going to play as hard as I can for them and do whatever it takes to win.

“They want me to be able to play like the way I can play and that’s why they brought me over,” he added. “I’m just going to play my game. I’m not going to really change anything.”

Brassard’s also with an organization that has an excellent chance of hosting next year’s 100th anniversary Memorial Cup tournament.

The Generals, along with the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs and the WHL’s Regina Pats, are one of three teams bidding to host the national junior championship.

“I know we’re expected to do damage in the Eastern Conference and go as far as we can this year,” Brassard said. “Then next year, for us to have the team we’re going to have and hopefully host the Memorial Cup, that’s going to be something special, too.

“Even if we don’t get the Memorial Cup next year, then we’re still going to be a top contending team, I believe, and we’re going to try to get there on our own.”

After getting into just 28 games as a rookie last season, Brassard stepped into a regular shift on the blue-line and, along with his big shot, saw key minutes on the power play, as well as on the penalty kill in Barrie.

Brassard says he’s fortunate to have had the time to learn under head coach Dale Hawerchuk and assistant coaches Todd Miller and Mike Rosati.

“Barrie and the coaches were great with my development over the last two years,” he said. “Last year was kind of tough with the type of team we had. We were one of the better teams in the league and a lot older, so obviously it was tougher to get into the lineup and be able to produce as a 17-year-old.

“This year, coming in, everyone knew we had a younger team and there was a lot more opportunity for the younger guys and I just tried to take advantage of all the opportunity that was given.”

It all feels a little different now for Brassard: A new team, jersey and rink he calls home. Still, he’s ready for the challenge.

“The fans were unbelievable here,” he said. “I’m going to miss playing in Barrie, playing in my hometown and I’m going to miss living in Barrie.

“But I’m really excited to join Oshawa and do some damage this year, and hopefully next year.”

Game time Thursday is 7:30 p.m.