Change text size for the story

Two brothers face theft charges after a snatch-and-run at a Barrie jewelry store Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:20 p.m., a man entered the Bayfield Mall store, grabbed a corner display case and ran, city police said.

But the store's owner chased the man and caught him outside the Bayfield Street mall, detaining him.

Not before, however, the display case was tossed, landing hard and breaking into pieces – scattering jewelry on the ground.

A passerby offered assistance to hold a man while the store owner collected the jewelry.

But instead of holding the man, the passerby helped him up and handed him keys.

The first man fled in a vehicle, the second ran through the parking lot.

City police were able to locate an address connected to the vehicle, and a truck pulled up with two men.

The brothers were arrested and held for bail hearings Wednesday.

A 20-year-old Barrie man is charged with theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with his probation order on other charges.

A 28-year-old Barrie man is charged with theft under $5,000.