Barrie snow plows are scheduled to hit the residential streets Tuesday evening.

Once the overnight on-street parking ban goes into effect at midnight, city staff is on-call to clear neighbourhood roads, said Barrie’s communications advisor, Emma Sharpe.

“We’ve had a lot of questions from residents today, so we thought we’d let them know the plows will be out overnight,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe said with Tuesday’s soggy weather, the snow is softening, which will allow city staff to remove slush from the road before it freezes.

Barrie’s overnight parking bylaw states on-street parking is not permitted between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. within the downtown business improvement area.

On all other city streets, parking is prohibited between 12:01 a.m. and 7 a.m., Dec. 1 through March 31. to ensure the city can completely clear streets of snow and allow large emergency vehicles access to the streets.

Sharpe said plows work throughout the night when cars and kids home on Christmas holidays are safely out of the way.

“It all depends on the weather. We could be out again Wednesday,” she said.

Sharpe said Barrie staff has developed carefully planned levels of winter road service to combat the diverse weather conditions Barrie experiences. A combination of city-owned trucks and contractors are expected to provide effective snow plowing services to Barrie roads through its priority and secondary route system.

For more information about snow removal, visit www.barrie.ca/snow.