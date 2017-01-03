It’s easy to make a New Year’s resolution.

But it might be more successful if you don’t try to do it on your own, according to Barrie psychologist Dr. Ken Marek.

Whether it’s quitting smoking, losing weight, putting your financial house in order or just trying to get along with people in your life, that (sometimes) spontaneous commitment on New Year’s Eve or on Jan. 1 requires effort, and not just with the Internet or a phone app, he said.

“In some cases, people are caught up in the moment (of the new year),” he said. “They are thinking it might be the 10th time they’ve made a resolution and they’re going to stick with it.

“Some personalities can make a commitment and literally stick with it. No questioning: they will stick with it,” he added. “But one of the strongest ways to keep a resolution is to commit to someone that you’re going to commit to a resolution and have them be your mentor or your coach or cheerleader.”

Marek said health clubs find there is a surge of people coming in during January, February and March.

“And then April comes with the nicer weather and they might think they’re not going to go to the gym or follow a diet.

“Some people might get discouraged and start to lose a bit of weight but they’ll find it more challenging than they thought it would be and they just start convincing themselves that perhaps they were too impulsive and too rash,” he said. “Then they’ll slowly start cutting back and not committing to what they thought of at the beginning of the year.”

Utilizing the Internet or accessing is not the best way to achieve your New Year’s Eve resolutions, he added.

“One thing we’re missing in society now is that people look to smart phones (and technology) for the answers. Human contact and mentoring goes out the window,” Marek said. “I think what’s happening and making it harder to stick with these resolutions is that there is less human contact and there is more reliance on technology. We have to have a committed relationship with at least one person that we trust and listen to.

“What we’re lacking in regards to what a resolution might be is physical group support, people you can be accountable to,” he added. “Mentors don’t tell, they dialogue with you and engage you with helping yourself be motivated to change. You’re not changing for the mentor, you’re changing for you.

“That takes a bit of work.”

Marek said while the timing of that spur-of-the-moment, last-day-of the-year resolution may not be the best time to make a lifestyle change, it’s a start.

“Any time to make a resolution can be a good time if you understand the limits of making the resolution and the commitment that is required, whether you’re going to do it as an individual or have group support,” he said. “There is a lot research that says that group support and mentoring can go a long way in helping people meet their commitments and getting their resolutions coming true.”

One of the most prevalent New Year’s Eve resolutions is to butt out.

But whether it’s Canada Day or Jan. 1, smokers should make that decision, according to Leslie Gordon, tobacco-free living co-ordinator with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

“There is no good or bad time to quit,” she said. “The time to quit is now and to keep on trying until you succeed for good.

“That may mean a few unsuccessful tries, but the secret to success is don’t quit quitting until you do. Each time you try, you learn more that will help you eventually succeed.”

The health unit has tips and advice to quit smoking as well as an upcoming contest, www.wouldurather.ca, that helps smokers break their tobacco habit.

Visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit at www.simcoemuskokahealth.org to learn more.

imcinroy@postmedia.com