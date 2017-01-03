CHERYL BROWNE

Barrie Examiner

Feisty Jean Knox fended off her two assailants by feigning sleep.

The 97-year-old longtime Barrie resident awoke in the wee hours of Thursday morning when the lights and shadows in the hallway pulled her from a deep sleep.

“She’s quite deaf, but she noticed the lights moving in the hallway,” said her son, Ian Knox, who moved back to Barrie more than a year ago.

He said two people entered the home through a back window and rear door around 4:45 a.m. and trashed the living quarters like angry demons.

“They had done quite a job,” he said on Tuesday, as a crew of cleaners from Servicemaster left, saying they’d return again on today.

“They sprayed oil and maple syrup everywhere. There were broken eggs on the couch. There was even gobs of peanut butter on the ceiling,” he said.

They then worked their way down the hallway, pouring ketchup as they went until they came across his mother sleeping in her room.

“She was smart. She played possum. She pretended to be asleep as they poured maple syrup all over her,” he said.

While it must have been hard for her to ignore the taunts and syrup cascading over her head and blanket, for Knox it must have been harder, as she has never been one to back down from a good fight.

Knox and her husband, Victor, built their home on Sunnidale Road in 1951.

When proposed upgrades to the bridge over Highway 400 were proposed in 2013, Knox’s home and another on Sunnidale Road were deemed necessary for the watermain expansion.

But at age 94, Knox balked at the thought of giving up her home and David James, the city’s senior project manager, ended up telling Knox she could stay in her home for as long as she wanted.

“We didn’t sign a legal agreement with them,” James said in 2013 of the two homes on Sunnidale Road. “It was a verbal agreement.”

The Knoxes have been a well-respected family in Barrie for many years.

As a teenager, Victor Knox attended Barrie Central Collegiate and after serving in the Second World War, he began teaching geography at Central in 1946, and took over the music and dramatic productions during his 30-year career.

The Knoxes were also kept busy with the Barrie Lions Club, their membership at Collier United Church, as well as singing in the King Edward Choir.

Victor died in 2003, but Jean has maintained their home where they raised their two children, Ian and Jane, near the Highway 400 bridge since then.

A few years ago, when the Simcoe County District School Board decided to shut down Barrie Central, Knox took a stand, demanding the school board consider other options.

Wheelchair-bound, Knox called the Barrie Examiner and spoke in great detail about the history of Barrie and the significance of its oldest high school. She said when the board spoke of tearing down Central, “they’re tearing down our history.”

Barrie Central was sold last year, although the final details of the sale have not been released.

On Tuesday, city police released information saying two males, age 16 and 17, have now also been charged with assault in addition to breaking and entering and mischief charges. The charges have not been proven in a court.

“The assault was on the 97-year-old female. She was not physically injured in the incident,” said Const. Nicole Rodgers.

“At this time, we do not have any information on what may have motivated the two youths,” she added.

Rodgers said one teen was released to a surety, and the other was held in custody for a future court date.

There was an outpouring of support and information about this incident from Barrie citizens, investigators said.

As Knox’s son watched the Servicemaster crew pack up their cleaning equipment, he said he’s relieved the suspected vandals were arrested and charged so quickly.

“The detective said social media was key. But when I talk to people, they shake their heads and say they were stupid fools. It was very mean-spirited, it seemed very calculated,” he said.

Fortunately, Knox was able to find a temporary placement at short notice at the Chartwell Barrington Retirement Residence until her home is scrubbed clean and a new security system is installed.

She plans to celebrate her 98th birthday on Sunday at the Barrington.

“She won’t be staying at the Barrington. She wants to come home,” Ian said.

“We’re very lucky. Had she not kept her head, they might have panicked and done something. So this could have been much worse,” he said.

- With files from Bob Bruton

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1