ORO-MEDONTE TWP. - A Brampton couple faces drug charges following a single-vehicle crash here early on New Year's Day.

Barrie OPP were called to Highway 11's southbound lanes at 6:40 a.m. near Line 8.

A 33-year-old woman is charged with impaired driving, uttering threats and drug possession (cannabis).

The passenger, a 33-year-old man, is charged with cannabis possession.

Both have a court date in Barrie.