Gather your friends, lace up the skates with former NHL stars and help the homeless.

The third annual Barrie Hockey Helps the Homeless (HHTH) will take place on March 3, 2017 at the Holly Community Centre and will benefit the David Busby Street Centre and Redwood Park Communities.

Hockey Helps the Homeless, presented by Freedom 55 Financial, is a national charitable organization which is celebrating its 20th anniversary. It leverages Canada’s affinity for hockey to bring awareness and support for the homeless through education, fundraising and partnering with homeless support agencies.

It also gives hockey fans a chance to get up close and personal with past and present hockey stars.

Former NHLer and Simcoe County native Shayne Corson, who played in Montreal, Edmonton, St. Louis, Toronto and Dallas, is confirmed along with Mike Gartner, who played 19 seasons in the National Hockey League for the Washington Capitals, Minnesota North Stars, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Phoenix Coyotes.

Previous participants have included Gary Leeman, Brad May, Kris King, Bob McGill and Mike Krushelnyski.

The all-day fantasy hockey tournament sees local men and women play with former NHL pros, female gold medal Olympians and Canadian Women Hockey League players, all for two important causes.

Besides Barrie, tournaments are held across Canada in cities which include Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal and London. Since 1996, HHTH has raised more than $10 million to help reduce homelessness in Canada.

All funds raised at the Barrie tourney will remain in the area to help the Busby Street Centre and Redwood Park, according to Barrie HHTH organizer Mike Whyte, who adds that teams are currently being organized.

“Right now we’re soliciting for teams, which culminates in the draft night on Feb. 28 at the Southshore Centre which gives teams an opportunity to mingle with NHL players and other hockey stars,” he said. “The team with the highest fundraising at that point gets to pick first and draft a pro they’d like to have on their team.

“As far as the plight of the homeless goes, there is a lack of affordable housing in Barrie and support services and we’re here to help the David Busby Street Centre and the Redwood Park Communities.”

The goal of this year’s Barrie Hockey Helps the Homeless is $100,000.

Tim Kent from, Redwood Park Communities, said the Hockey Helps the Homeless tournament is has been a huge boost for the organization.

“It’s not just having the financial help in being able to put more money into creating housing, but also creating the awareness of homelessness and the awareness of the need for affordable housing,” he said. “I think it’s something we often take for granted. Unless we are looking for it, we don’t really see some of the homelessness that’s out there under cover. There are youth that are homeless. There are women and children who have fled domestic violence and you don’t necessarily see them out on the street.

“The HHTH tournament puts those issues at the forefront of peoples’ minds,” he added. “We’ve had so many people come up to us at the end of the tournaments over the last two years saying they had no idea this was going on.

“In some ways, the awareness becomes more important than the money. As people start to see and recognize what’s causing some of the homelessness issues, it tends to tug at their heart strings and draw them in so they can get involved.”

Sarah Peddle, executive director of the David Busby Street Centre, said the Hockey Helps the Homeless tourney supports the centre’s outreach and drop-in programs as well as its food and clothing needs.

“That’s really important for the community,” she said. “The numbers are definitely increasing in the community and affordable housing continues to be a crisis.

“We’re not seeing a whole lot of units that are directed at people who are at their most vulnerable state. There’s only one way to solved homelessness and that’s housing.”

To learn more about the Barrie Hockey Helps the Homeless tournament and how you can get involved, visit https://hhth.akaraisin.com/Common/Event/Home.aspx?seid=12922&mid=8 or email whyte at Michael.whyte@hhth.com.

imcinroy@postmedia.com