A man who demanded money from the clerk at a Barrie gas bar Dec. 28 is being sought by city police.

He arrived at the XTR Gas Station at 440 Essa Rd. at 6 p.m. that evening, riding a dark-coloured mountain bike, from just south of the store.

A man entered the store and threatened the clerk, police said, demanding money.

When the clerk told him he didn't have access to the money, the man retreated, jumped back onto his bike and headed south on Essa Road.

Police are looking for a white man, age 35 to 40, standing about 5'9” and weighing 230 to 250 pounds.

He wears prescription glasses, has a thick brown beard, was wearing a dark toque, a dark coat and light-coloured pants, while carrying a white cloth shopping bag.

Police also said the man walks with a limp.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. J. Dorion at 705-725-7026, ext. 2660 or at jdorion@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.