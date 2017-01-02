The Stayner Siskins head into the new year trailing the Alliston Hornets by just a single point atop the Provincial Junior Hockey League's Carruthers Division standings.

The Hornets fell 5-4 in overtime to the Penetang Kings on Friday night, with Cam Cochrane scoring the winning goal 3:17 into extra time at the Penetang Memorial Community Centre.

The Kings had built up a 3-1 lead heading into the second intermission before the Hornets started buzzing with three third-period goals. Penetang's Ben Sly also scored in the third to force overtime.

Elmvale native Ryan Hackett assisted on the game-winning goal, as the Kings improved to 14-16-2 on the season, good enough for third place in the division, two points up on the Huntsville Otters.

On Saturday afternoon at the West Orillia Sports Complex, the Siskins had a chance to narrow the gap on the Hornets, who'd secured just a single point the night before.

The Siskins-Orillia Terriers game was close for the first the three minutes, as the two teams traded goals, Zack Trott scoring for the visitors and Dallin Blunt for the home squad.

But it was all Stayner from there, as the Siskins skated to a 10-1 victory.

Trott, Nolan King and Jordan Taylor each potted a pair, while Ben Hughes, Griffin Pearce, Austin Fischer and Steven Pickard added singles.

Hughes (1G, 3A), Jackson Clarke (4A) and King (2G, 2A) all turned in four-point games, while goaltender Eric Pitcher turned aside 20 of 21 shots.

Hughes, a Midhurst native, now sits in a tie for second place among PJHL scoring leaders, two points back of Ayr Centennials forward Mitch Klie, who has 75 points (22G, 53A). Hughes has 32 goals and 41 assists in 28 games this season, while suiting up in four less games than Klie.

The Siskins have a chance to overtake the Hornets in the division standings this week as they host the Caledon Golden Hawks on Tuesday night in an 8 p.m. start, while the Penetang Kings come to town on Thursday night.

The Hornets aren't back in action until Friday night when they host the Siskins in a 7:30 p.m. start at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre in a battle of division heavyweights.