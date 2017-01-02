Dessert lovers can breathe a sigh of relief after firefighters were called to Dairy Queen Grill & Chill restaurant on Monday.

Barrie firefighters arrived at the DQ on Bradford Street shortly after 9 a.m. when an employee reported the smell of smoke in the ice-cream shop.

“There was smoke but no visible flames,” said Barrie’s fire prevention safety officer Samantha Hoffmann.

Staff on-scene would not offer comment about the incident.

Barrie Fire’s Cpt. Curtis Gray said there was little visible smoke when they arrived, but he could detect the smell in the air.

“You could smell an engine or compressor overheating, something like that. They just unplugged the freezer – it hadn’t actually caught on fire,” Gray said.

However, he did point out the DQ would have to be inspected by the health unit before re-opening.

“They’ll have to check for cross-contamination,” he said.

Any time there is smoke present near food, health inspectors must be called in, Hoffmann said.

Barrie firefighter Cpt. Curtis Gray left the Dairy Queen on Bradford Street after an appliance over-heated Monday morning. PHOTO: CHERYL BROWNE/BARRIE EXAMINER