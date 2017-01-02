Thanks to the Ontario government, fast-food restaurants are now helping diners know exactly how much they’re ruining their New Year’s resolutions by.

Although the new calorie counter dotting menus across the province kicked into effect Jan. 1, many diners say they would rather not know how many calories they’re consuming.

“It’s stupid,” said Katie Vallis. “If I want to eat Big Macs, I’m going to eat Big Macs. It’s a treat and we only do it once in a while.”

Vallis wasn’t the only customer of the large fast-food chain who didn’t want the guilt associated with knowing how many calories she, and her family, would be consuming during their lunch-time break.

Whitby’s Carole Aucoin, who was dining with her husband Jean Luc and children Mathieu and Emma, were on a road trip visiting Barrie Monday afternoon.

“It won’t make me change my order. It probably should, but it won’t,” Aucoin said with a laugh. “At another restaurant, I’ve eaten salads with 900 calories, which is absurd because you think you’re making a healthy choice when you choose a salad.”

Ontario is the first province in Canada to require restaurants with 20 or more locations in the province – such as coffee shops, convenience stores and movie theatres – to include the number of calories for each food and beverage item on their menus, labels or tags.

According to Statistics Canada’s overweight and obese adults 2014 report, more than 20% of Canadians aged 18 and older – or approximately five million adults – reported height and weights that would classify them as obese.

The rate of obese men increased from just over 20% in 2013 to 21.8% in 2014.

Women also saw an increase in their waistlines to 18.7% in 2014 up from only 14.5% whose height and weight ratio fell into the obese category range the year prior.

The number of adults who reported a height and weight combination that classified them as merely overweight in 2014 was 40% for men and 27.5% for women.

The World Health Organization states in 2013, 42 million infants and young children were overweight or obese worldwide, and 70 million young children will be overweight or obese by 2025 if current trends continue.

The Public Health Agency of Canada notes that between 1978-79 and 2004, the combined prevalence of overweight and obesity among those aged two to 17 years increased from 15% to 26%. Increases were highest among youth, aged 12 to 17 years, with overweight and obesity more than doubling for this age group, from 14% to 29%.

“By requiring restaurants and other food service chains to post calorie information publicly, we are helping people in Ontario make informed, healthy decisions for themselves and their families,” said Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Dr. Eric Hoskins.

Surprisingly, Bayfield McDonald’s owner Glen McKee agrees.

“It’s all about choice. Customers have seen it today – the calorie listings – and have commented on it,” McKee said.

Many of his customers were under the impression a bran muffin had less calories than a cranberry-orange muffin, but that’s not the case, he said.

“We want people to know what they’re eating so they can make an informed choice. We want people to know we use 100% Canadian pure beef – and you can say it until the cows come home – but a lot of people don’t want to believe it,” McKee said.

He pointed to the wall where the caloric-intake brochures sat gathering dust.

“We want people to know, to give them options. It’s all on the website (mcdonalds.ca/nurtritioncentre), which is also where people can go if they’ve got allergies and want information,” he said.

He said parents are choosing to offer their children apple slices with their meals because they know it’s a healthier snack over other options.

A spokesperson at Burger King on Bayfield Street was not available on Monday, however, a customer who asked her name not be used summed it up by saying, “We saw it. We bit the bullet and ate here today, but it’s a painful reminder every calorie counts,” she said.

