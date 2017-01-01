Josef Polcz, right, and another brave soul, make their way out of Kempenfelt Bay during the New Year's Day polar bear dip at Barrie's Centennial Park. About 7 or 8 people braved the cold waters. “It's not too bad,” Polcz said afterwards. “You get the pins and needles, and then it's all good.” This was the polar bear dip's eighth year. It accepts contributions for Barrie Food Bank. About 20 people watched Sunday's dip. BOB BRUTON photo