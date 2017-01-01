ORILLIA - The first baby of the New Year born at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital arrived at 2:03 am.

Hailee Rose Hall tipped the scale at five pounds, three ounces, and is the daughter to Melissa Jackson and Garry Hall of Parry Sound.

Hailee has two siblings, sister Starr-Lynn and brother Cleeo.

“I wasn’t expecting to have the New Year’s baby,” said mother Melissa, who said Hailee arrived approximately two weeks ahead of schedule.

She was referred to Orillia following an ultrasound in Parry Sound.

Mother and daughter are resting comfortably.