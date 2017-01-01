Orillia's New Year's Baby a belated birthday gift

The first baby born at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital couldn't stand to be cooped up anymore.

Hailee Rose Hall was born Sunday at 2:03 a.m., weighing five pounds, three ounces. She arrived a full two weeks earlier than her Jan. 15 due date.

“She's perfect,” said Garry Hall, the proud father. He celebrated a birthday Thursday, and called the little girl a great belated gift.

She's the third child of Hall, 33 and Melissa Jackson, 30, of Shawanaga First Nation, north of Parry Sound. Hailee Rose joins older siblings Cleeo, 12 and Starr-Lynn, 9. Hall's mother, Gail, was on hand at the hospital to help out and celebrate the arrival of her ninth grandchild.

Jackson's water broke Friday. She arrived in Orillia early Saturday morning, as doctors had concerns about the baby's blood sugar. After an ultrasound was done, it was suggested the couple, who had planned to have the baby in Parry Sound, head to OSMH.

“They just want to make sure we were down this way, in case there were any complications,” Hall said.

The blood sugar level is now normal, Jackson added.

That wasn't the easiest drive to make, given the winter storm they needed to traverse to get to Orillia. But the family made it and had ample time to spare. While Hailee Rose had decided to arrive early, she took her time making her entrance.

“She made us wait,” Jackson said.

Hailee Rose is one of the approximately 900 babies are born annually at OSMH.

