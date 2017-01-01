Barrie's new year's baby is a miracle, and her parents named her accordingly.

Mireya Rose Diane Sills was born at 2:55 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2017, at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH).

Mireya means miracle in Spanish says her mother, Julie Moore.

“We were undecided about a name,” she said Sunday morning. “She was unplanned. So we believe she was meant to be here.

“She just appeared, magically.”

At six pounds and 13 ounces, she was also a little early.

Her first name is Spanish because mom and dad are frequent visitors to Mexico.

“It's our second home. We've been there lots,” said father Brandon Sills. “When our son was born, we had just visited Mexico.”

Parker, who's 22 months old, was scheduled to see his new sister later Sunday.

Mireya's middle names, Rose and Diane, come from her two grandmothers.

RVH had two babies born between midnight and 9:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, one at 2:12 a.m. and Mireya Rose Diane Sills just before 3 a.m.

