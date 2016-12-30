It's an old story for new age. The Libertine is an adaptation of 1600s English playwright Thomas Shadwell's story of Don Juan, a man who lives for pleasure and is unapologetic guilty of all vices.

"What's unique about this play is he is the villain of the play but he's also the hero," said Jakob Ehman, who worked on the adaptation of the story with director Jeannette Lambermont-Morey for Talk is Free Theatre. "I think that's part of what makes it so interesting to me - it's a very modern way of telling the story which is pretty unique in theatre."

It was Ehman's idea to bring the play to Barrie and to TIFT. He's worked with artistic producer Arkady Spivak in past. Spivak has an interest in taking familiar stories and/or old plays and looking at new and interesting ways of producing them. He felt The Libertine was very applicable to modern times. Don Juan's unapologetic behaviour, his way of doing things, getting away with it, refusing to accept responsibility are the headlines of current news. It is only the methods and/or devices, such as sword fighting, that have changed with the times.

While this adaptation of The Libertine has a distinct female perspective, the story does take place in the same time period and as such a certain amount of sword mastery was required by the eight actors who landed roles in the play.

"We were looking for people who could portray master swords people and we needed women who were very comfortable with that, who looked like they'd been sword fighting their whole lives," said Ehman adding that even with the help of a master choreographer, Simon Fon, it still took a lot of rehearsal time. "It was a very unique first day. Normally we read the play, maybe read it again and start discussing things (but) we read the play and jumped right into stage combat for pretty much the first week (of rehearsals).

"All of us were exhausted and sore in places we've never been before but it was necessary to really live in these fights so it looks real."

The sword fighting and combat aspects are just a couple of aspects Ehman loves about this play. His first experience of it was he was a student at George Brown Theatre School in Toronto. A short version of the story was staged as part of their studies on period history and theatre.

Jeannette Lambermont-Morey was the director of the school play as well as the current longer version which will play out at TIFT. She also adapted The Libertine for TIFT.

"We performed eight plays that day and it was the most fun play I'd ever been in," Ehman said of The Libertine. "It was a complete roller-coaster adventure - tons of stage combat, sword fights, comedy (and) there's a flamenco dancer and singing. It's sort of operatic on an epic scale. It's just a blast to do."

Ehman has had an interest in performing from the time he was a child. Despite some experience performing in high school, he wasn't sure he would be accepted into a theatre school so he applied to the University of Toronto for other options.

At George Brown, he discovered classical theatre and fell in love with it. But after graduating, he gravitated toward new works, appearing in plays as an actor, directing them and he's also written one, 911, which as produced at the Hamilton Fringe Festival in 2014.

Ehman marked his first musical with TIFT's Darling of the Day. He also appeared in Gotcha and will direct and help create the upcoming musical Offline, which is slated for March at TIFT.

Evening and matinee performances of The Libertine run from Jan. 5-14 at The Mady Centre for the Performing Arts, 1 Dunlop St. W. Tickets are $37.50-40.80, available at the box office, 705-739-4228 or 705-792-1949.